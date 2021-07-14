It’s no surprise that two of the world’s best gymnasts — Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — are best friends for life. The dynamic duo, who will both be representing the United States during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021, are all about showing off their fierce friendship with adorable BFF photos. Spoiler alert: they’re great at them.

When they’re not taking cute snapshots together in and out of the gym, the Ohio native and the Washington native are supporting each other throughout all facets of their blossoming careers. “Having [Biles] by my side 24/7 and giving me encouraging words every day definitely helped and it was very motivational,” Jordan gushed during an appearance on the Today show in June 2021 after qualifying for the summer games. “Very happy to have someone like her.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is the most decorated gymnast in the world, also learns from Jordan, who will compete in her first Olympic games this year. “It’s been exciting to watch her grow in and out of the gym,” Simone raved about Jordan during an interview with ESPN the same month. “I see her pushing herself every day, which is inspiring.”

Jordan experienced a tough time over the last few years when it came to her love of gymnastics — but her friend was integral in renewing her passion for the sport. “I discovered that gymnastics doesn’t always have to be about strictness and being so hard on yourself and having so much doubt,” she told the New York Times in June 2021. “I actually realized this when I saw Simone compete. She looks like she’s having fun out there, laughing and giggling, and doesn’t look stressed or tired. I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to try that one of these days and see how it turns out.’”

Simone is incredibly supportive of her pal — and she isn’t afraid to make sure the up-and-coming gymnast knows that her skills are on par with her other national competitors. “You belong here,” she told Jordan after her third-place showing at Nationals in June — which was the deciding factor in her first-time placement on Team USA.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest BFF photos of Simone and Jordan!