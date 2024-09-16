Meet Stephen Nedoroscik's Family: Gymnast's Parents and Siblings

Fans fell in love with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik after his incredible pommel horse routine earned him a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Now that he’s competing on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, they want to know more about his family.

Who Are Stephen Nedoroscik’s Parents?

Stephen was born on October 28, 1998, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to John and Cheryl Nedoroscik.

John was a longtime officer with the Webster, Massachusetts, Police Department prior to retiring. Cheryl currently works as a client experience manager at Bay State Savings Bank in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Does Stephen Nedoroscik Have Siblings?

The athlete has two sisters, Samantha and Anastasia. The latter is a math teacher at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in Worcester. Anastasia graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 2020, with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, theatre and education according to her LinkedIn page.

Courtesy of Cheryl Nedoroscik/Instagram

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Parents Supported His Passion for Gymnastics From an Early Age

As a child, the Olympian earned the family nickname “spider monkey” for his passion for scaling walls to scare babysitters. By the age of 4, his parents took him to a local gym to channel his energy into sports.

“On the first day there, I climbed a rope all the way to the top. After that, they invited me to join the gymnastics team. We accepted it, and that was it,” Stephen told Fort Myers, Florida’s NBC affiliate WBBH in July 2024. Stephen trained at EVO Gymnastics in Sarasota, Florida, before heading to the Olympics.

John bought Stephen his own pommel horse as a child after he became enamored of working the apparatus.

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Parents Cheered Him on at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At a going away party for Stephen’s parents on July 23, 2024, before they flew to Paris to watch their son compete, John explained to Spectrum News 1, “It started to hit us last night when we met the old families from Sterling, where he used to practice. So, that’s when it started to pick up a little bit for me.”

He added, “I think you can’t prepare for this. I mean, this is the pinnacle of the sport. So, I don’t think he’s been this high before.”

“Everybody’s dream is to make it to the Olympics,” Cheryl shared. “Obviously, they all want to do well. But it’s such an obstacle to conquer. It’s just impressive.”

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Parents Were Thrilled With His Olympic Victories

In addition to winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, Stephen helped Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team take home the bronze in the all-around competition.

“Oh my gosh, it’s surreal. I am beyond proud and excited. It seems like anywhere I go and they see my name, they’re like, ‘Are you related?’” Cheryl told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette upon her return from Paris. “It was a dream come true for all of us. We were just ecstatic that he hit all three routines with no real falters. He did an amazing job.”

“I really wanted Steve to do well because there were so many derogatory remarks about the USA choosing him to be on the five-man team, since he is a specialist,” she continued. “And the pommel horse can be very cruel. If you ask any men gymnast, they will tell you they hate the pommel because it’s so easy to fall off. That was my biggest fear. I really wanted him to do extraordinarily well for the team. And he did.”

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Mom Loves His ‘Clark Kent’ Nickname

Stephen earned the nickname of Superman’s alter ego at the Olympics after taking off his large dark rimmed glasses before going out and blowing viewers away with his mind-boggling pommel horse routine.

“Interesting, people have called him ‘Superman’ for years. I had a coworker that always said, ‘He’s Superman.’ I always loved that nickname. But nobody ever called him Clark Kent. The Olympics was the first time,” Cheryl told the publication.

She added, “Ironically, I was cleaning out the little bedroom that he has in Worcester and I found a card my parents gave him and it has this ‘Superman’ emblem on it and you opened it up and my mom had wrote, ‘You will always be my Superman, Steve’ and this is from when he just won the Junior Olympic pommel horse title in high school. So I took a picture of it (the card) and sent it to Steve and he thought it was pretty cool.”