Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were way more rattled than they let on by scandalous claims they’re faking it – and an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that a whole new strategy is being drawn up to prove the doubters wrong and approach things in a whole new light.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” the source tells Life & Style. “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

However, it seems that Taylor, 34, has changed her approach to the public perception of her romance with Travis, 34. “But at this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally,” the insider continues. “You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.”

“In the past she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girlfriend and to her that meant head to toe team gear. This time she wore what she felt sexy in, she didn’t wear fan merch or team colors,” the source points out, referencing her all-denim look at the Kansas City Chiefs season opener on September 5.

While Taylor and Travis “used to hide out at home a lot because Taylor was afraid they might make a public misstep and get torn to shreds,” the insider says “she’s determined to stop overthinking things.”

“That’s why they just popped up at a pizza place in New York [earlier in September], Travis wanted pizza and he wanted to hang with normal people like he always used to,” the source says about their outing to Lucali in Brooklyn on September 6. “And it turned out to be a great night, everyone was respectful and after the initial excitement they just blended in with the crowd and had a great time.”

The insider promises that fans are “going to see more of that as time goes on, with the two of them doing a lot more spontaneous things.” However, it should be noted that Taylor and Travis are putting themselves out there “because they want to, rather than it all having to be prearranged and micromanaged.”

While the couple – who confirmed their relationship in September 2023 – aren’t afraid to pack on the PDA in public, an additional source previously told Life & Style that they are determined to keep certain aspects of their relationship private.

“Taylor and Travis are pretty open when they’re in public,” the insider told Life & Style on September 18. “But as for the actual nature of their relationship? They decided early on they wanted to keep certain things just for themselves.”

Despite seeming madly in love, the source added that the couple has their fair share of problems. “They have major chemistry, but they have disagreements, too. They can be very silly and goofy with each other, and they can be very serious. And they’re under a lot of scrutiny every time they step out,” the insider shared. “But they always make each other a priority because this is it for them. They’re each other’s real-life happy ending — not a PR stunt.”