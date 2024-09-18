Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Keep ‘Certain Things’ About Romance Private

She wanted it to be about him. A year ago on September 24, Taylor Swift donned a baseball cap pulled down low and wore a face mask with her white tank top and shorts and walked into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, blending in with thousands of other Chiefs fans. Travis Kelce remembers it well — including how she turned down his offer of VIP treatment.

“The first game she came to, I was like, ‘I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked through the front door,” he recalled on a June episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “She was just like, ‘I want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘She wants to be a part of it, she wants to support me.’ She really won me over with that.”

It marked a turning point in their then-nascent relationship, he added: “That’s why I really started to fall for her.”

Now, they both seem all-in. In the months that followed that first fateful game, the Grammy winner and the Super Bowl champ began speaking about each other in interviews and rooting for each other — her at more of his games, him at her Eras tour concerts around the globe.

But Swifties were sent spiraling a few weeks ago when the authenticity of their love story was put into question: Images of an alleged relationship contract — with a breakup slated for September 28, 2024 — hit the internet, prompting Travis’ rep to slam it as “entirely false and fabricated.”

Despite the denial, the wild claims now have many wondering what’s real and what’s rumor with the pair’s romance. “Taylor and Travis are pretty open when they’re in public,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “but as for the actual nature of their relationship? They decided early on they wanted to keep certain things just for themselves.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Bells

Whispers that Taylor and Travis, both 34, are secretly engaged have been making the rounds for months. Even though “they’re relishing keeping it private,” explains the source, friends have hinted it’s just a matter of time until Taylor steps out wearing a ring alongside the $6,360 gold and diamond “TNT” Wove Made friendship bracelet Travis gave her late last year.

The pricey bauble is, of course, a nod to how he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet — with his number on it — when he attended her July 2023 concert in Kansas City. “Travis’ initial plan to meet Taylor, by giving her a bracelet, is a true story,” says the source. “He was genuinely disappointed that it didn’t work out back then.”

The way he shared that story on his “New Heights” podcast weeks later, however, raised eyebrows. While Taylor famously branded his headline-making crush declaration “metal as hell,” reports surfaced that pals Gigi Hadid, 29, and Selena Gomez, 32, weren’t convinced by the match. They shut down those rumors.

Still, “some of her friends did see red flags,” notes the source. “They didn’t trust him, thought he was just some cocky athlete, and warned her to be careful. But they’ve been proven wrong. Everyone absolutely loves Travis now.”

In fact, says the source, friends think Taylor’s found the one. A wedding, a second insider recently told Life & Style, “most likely will happen in the spring after football season.” The first source confirms the pair hope to start a family, too. “The truth is that Taylor doesn’t have a timeline on having kids,” says the source, “but, for sure, wants them one day.”

Travis Kelce’s Making Money Moves With Lavish Gifts for Taylor Swift

Until then, Travis spoils her with gifts.

“Everyone thinks Taylor pays for everything since she’s a billionaire, but the reality is that Travis loves to foot the bill,” says the source, noting he is the NFL’s highest-paid tight end and just signed a new three-year podcast deal with brother Jason, 36, worth more than $100 million. “Travis likes paying for the private jets, designer clothes, dinner dates and luxury getaways.”

While their wealth makes their jet-setting romance easier, their love story still has its challenges. “They have major chemistry, but they have disagreements, too. They can be very silly and goofy with each other, and they can be very serious. And they’re under a lot of scrutiny every time they step out,” says the source. “But they always make each other a priority because this is it for them. They’re each other’s real-life happy ending — not a PR stunt.”