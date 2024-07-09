Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t afraid to spend the big bucks on dates and gestures amid their romance, and an insider exclusively tells Life & Style how they spend $100,000 a day together.

“Taylor and Travis have become international jetsetters and their extravagant spending is off the charts. The multiple bodyguards, the private jets, the deluxe hotel rooms, plus the romantic gestures they’re both known for probably makes them the most excessively spending couple in the world,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s pretty extreme.”

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September 2023 when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Not only has Taylor traveled around the United States to cheer on Travis at his games, but he has also flown internationally to attend several of her Eras tour shows.

“Travis spares no expense in making sure he travels in class when he flies to her concerts all over the world. Since they met, they’ve both spent over a million dollars on private jets,” the insider reveals. “She even fills the jet with his favorite things like Joe’s Kansas City Barbeque, seafood Alfredo and Coca Cola. She wants him happy and satisfied.”

The couple has “over 20 bodyguards who get paid over a thousand dollars a day,” and the professional athlete spares no expense “to lavish Taylor with things she loves.”

“He’ll spend thousands a day just on filling her dressing room with her favorite flowers, orchids and hydrangeas,” the source continues.

Despite dropping a significant amount of money on each other, the source says that “Taylor and Travis don’t even think about the money they’re spending.”

“They like to be comfortable and express their love for each other and this is how they do it,” the insider concludes.

It likely won’t surprise fans that Taylor and Travis like to shower each other with gifts, as they haven’t been afraid to show their affection by packing on the PDA. Additionally, Taylor has written love songs inspired by their romance and he has gushed about her in interviews.

During his June appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, the Ohio native made it clear that he is proud to be the “Enchanted” singer’s boyfriend. “It’s like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” Travis said at the time. “That’s my girl, that’s my lady, I’m proud of that!”

An additional source previously told Life & Style that “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” though wants to make sure they’re on the same page when it comes to their future. “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married,” the insider dished.

“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” the source added.