Brittany Mahomes is proud to have witnessed the early stages of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. After she attended the Eras tour in Amsterdam on July 6, Brittany reacted to an Instagram comment about her connection to the A-list couple.

“Hope you all had a beautiful night together after the concert,” a fan commented on the Sunday, July 7, post, which featured photos of Brittany, 28, and Patrick Mahomes at Wimbledon. “You were there at the very beginning in 7/23. What a gift.” Brittany “liked” the message, which prompted dozens of other fans to do the same.

The fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG knew that Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, were dating long before the public found out in September 2023. Her husband, Patrick, 28, revealed in May that he was the one who invited Travis to the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023, which is what kicked off the pair’s relationship. Travis sat in Patrick’s suite with the quarterback, Brittany and more friends at the show.

A few weeks after the concert, Travis admitted on his “New Heights” podcast that he had wanted to meet Taylor afterward but didn’t get the chance to. They started quietly hanging out after the shout-out aired and publicly revealed the relationship less than two months later when Taylor attended a Chiefs game.

Patrick, 28, Brittany and Travis were all back at the Eras tour together for the singer’s third Amsterdam show. It was a special night, as Taylor sang a surprise song mashup that was inspired by her boyfriend. In addition to performing “So High School,” the song she penned about Travis on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor also sang the 2006 track “Mary’s Song,” which just so happens to reference the numbers 87 and 89 – Travis’ football jersey number and the year both stars were born.

While watching the show, Travis looked like he got emotional during the mashup performance, as a fan captured him wiping away a tear from his eye at one point. Brittany appeared to go over to check up on him before returning to her seat to enjoy the rest of the show.

Amid her relationship with Travis, Taylor has formed a close friendship with Brittany, and they sat together at several Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season. Although Taylor’s Eras tour continues until the end of the year, she has plenty of open Sundays in the fall to make it to some more games. Her schedule will also be completely free at the beginning of 2025 if the Chiefs make another playoff run.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” the “Fortnight” singer said in December 2023. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”