Travis Kelce appeared to get emotional while watching Taylor Swift perform a mashup of her songs “Mary’s Song,” “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed.” During the surprise song set of the singer’s July 6 concert in Amsterdam, she mashed up the three tracks as a nod to her NFL star boyfriend.

At one point during the performance, a fan filmed Travis, 34, wiping away a tear from his eye while swaying along to the mashup. Fans have been waiting for Taylor, 34, to sing “Mary’s Song” for months, as the 2006 track includes the lyric, “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89, I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine.” Since Travis’ football jersey number is 87 and Taylor was born in 1989, the references to both numbers has become a fan-favorite invisible string, connecting the A-listers long before they got together in 2023.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s decision to include “So High School” in the performance confirmed that Travis was the inspiration behind the song choices, as she penned the song about their relationship. Taylor already sings one verse of “So High School” during The Tortured Poets Department set of the concert, but still made sure to add it into her love song mashup in Amsterdam.

After the concert, Travis waited for Taylor backstage and they left the stadium hand-in-hand. He proudly showed her off to the hundreds of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of her before her exit, and they both waved and smiled to the onlookers before leaving.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the Amsterdam show with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. The concert took place just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Travis’ first Eras tour show in Kansas City on July 8, 2023. Travis famously attended the concert with Patrick, 28, and then gave Taylor a shout-out on his podcast afterward. The two connected after that and have been together ever since.

While Travis will soon have to get back to the United States to start training for the 2024 NFL season, he’s been spending as much time as possible in Europe with Taylor amid the summer leg of her tour. He previously attended another Amsterdam concert, one concert in Dublin, Ireland, three shows in London and one in Paris. The couple also snuck away to Lake Como, Italy, for a few days in May.

Next up, the “Fortnight” singer heads to Zürich, Switzerland, for two shows on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10. The tour continues until the middle of August before Taylor has a bit of a break. She’ll then resume touring in the United States and Canada from October to December before the Eras tour officially comes to an end.

“This has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life,” Taylor said about the Eras tour in June. She also added, “I think that this tour has really become my entire life. It has taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies but I don’t know what they were anymore.”