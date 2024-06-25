Travis Kelce revealed when he knew he was falling for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs athlete, 34, explained that Taylor, 34, “understands situations,” such as his team winning the Super Bowl, when he appeared on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

“She’s very self-aware. And I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family,” Travis continued. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention … and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

Travis then shared that Taylor didn’t want to draw much attention to herself when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. “She really won me over with that one,” he said, adding that the “Cruel Summer” singer wanted to”be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023 after he revealed he hoped to ask her out at her Eras tour show in July. After he failed to make contact with her at the show in July 2023, Travis shared the anecdote during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

While Taylor hasn’t spoken much about their romance, she did give a glimpse into the beginning of their relationship while speaking to Time in December 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that,” she told the outlet. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Not only did Taylor reveal that she and Travis started talking earlier than most people knew, but she also reflected on the backlash she’s received for getting so much attention at games.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” the “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” singer said. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Since discussing their relationship in the interview, Taylor has slowly started to open up about their romance. Fans believe she penned her songs “The Alchemy” and “So High School” about the athlete, while Travis even joined her on stage to perform in a skit during her Eras tour on June 23.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One day after his Eras tour debut, Taylor took to Instagram to gush about her boyfriend. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote alongside several photos from her three shows at the venue. “Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August.”