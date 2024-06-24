Taylor Swift admitted she’s “swooning” after boyfriend Travis Kelce made his stage debut during a surprise appearance at her Eras tour.

One day after Travis, 34, participated in a skit during her June 23 show at Wembley Stadium in London, Taylor, 34, took to Instagram to reflect on his cameo.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” the “So High School” singer wrote alongside several photos from her three shows at the venue, including two snapshots of her and Travis on stage and a video of him jumping into the air and clicking his heels together. “Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!”

Despite giving the Kansas City Chiefs athlete a rare shout out, she began the caption by reflecting on the fans that showed up for the concerts. “Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal,” Taylor began in the Monday, June 24, post. “Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME … Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Before she spoke about Travis, Taylor applauded friends Hayley Williams and Gracie Abrams for joining her during the surprise song section of the concert. “Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time – hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship,” Taylor wrote. “Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’”

While Travis was in the audience for all three of Taylor’s London shows, he only got on stage during the third performance. However, he made a memorable entrance when he walked onto the stage with dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. The three men matched in black tuxedos and top hats, while Travis picked his girlfriend up from off the ground and carried her over to a couch. He then helped her apply makeup and she changed out of her white dress before performing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Not only was Taylor smitten by Travis’ appearance, but so were many of her fans. Several social media users took to X to gush about the moment. “Taylor and Travis’ fake argument was actually incredibly cute, i can’t believe i have affectionate feelings towards A MAN all because of Taylor Swift,” one fan wrote via X. Another added, “Taylor and Travis are so sweet.”

Meanwhile, sports analyst Pat McAfee also praised Travis for supporting Taylor in his own X post. “Once again … I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride,” he began. “None of the other bums Taylor has been with would ever be this prepared and poised in front of 90,000 people while wearing that costume.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Pat, 37, concluded, “A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead.. and you’re allowed to be pumped to support your partner.”