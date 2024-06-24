Taylor Swift Swallows Bug, Asks Fans to Sing for Her

Taylor Swift is making sure she meets her daily protein intake while lighting up Europe on her Eras tour. During her night three concert in London on Sunday, June 23, the Grammy winner accidentally inhaled a bug while singing “All Too Well.”

“I swallowed a bug. Can you sing?” a winded Taylor, 34, told the audience on the microphone. A concertgoer shared the moment via TikTok shortly after the mishap, and Swifties laughed the moment off in the post’s comments section.

“Omg taylor not again,” the official TikTok account for Ulta Beauty wrote.

All three nights of the Eras tour shows in London were epic in their own way. Night one on Friday, June 21, was a big night for Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family as it was his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce’s first time at one of Taylor’s concerts. Not to mention, Prince William won the award for royally cool dad as he attended the event with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He also shares son Prince Louis with wife Princess Kate Middleton.

More stars came out during night 2 when Travis, 34, jammed out with Tom Cruise in the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant, Greta Gerwig and Liam Hemsworth were also in attendance and the Love Actually actor, 63, shamelessly fangirled over his experience via X.

“Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing [sic] London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old,” Hugh gushed.

If you think all of that sounded amazing – think again.

Night three may go down in history as the most magical part of Taylor’s ~love story~ with Travis as the NFL star joined her onstage!

Getty

During the act before performing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Travis made the audience fall down to their knees in shock when he joined Taylor on stage as her backup dancer. While in costume for the skit, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end donned a classic tuxedo and long tophat. Usually, a few of Taylor’s backup dancers hold her to carry her to the other side of the stage. This time, the lucky lady was held solely in the arms of her “gigantic boyfriend,” as Hugh put it.

In June, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Travis had “major pangs of jealousy” over Taylor’s male dancers – but it seems like he has been eyeing them as inspiration for his debut.

“He trusts Taylor but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys,” the source shared at the time. “He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy, his ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her he still has major pangs of jealousy, especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them.”

By the time Travis melted hearts with his stage presence, everyone was thrilled for his massive act in support of Taylor. In fact, momma Donna Kelce reshared a video of the couple’s performance via Facebook. The clip showcased the moment Travis held Taylor in his arms and gracefully brought her to a red couch on stage, seemingly foreshadowing a possible future marriage between the two.