The VIP tent at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour shows in London has been packed with celebrities, including Tom Cruise. The actor attended the Saturday, June 22, concert, and fans caught him rocking out with Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the event.

The men looked like they were having a blast dancing when the pop star, 34, sang “Blank Space,” which Travis, 34, previously confirmed was his favorite song from her entire discography. Tom, 61, chucked as he turned around to check out Travis and his friends’ dance moves, which resulted in the NFL player whispering something in the Top Gun star’s ear.

Later in the set, Tom was bopping around to “Shake It Off” next to Travis, while Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also showed off their dance moves to the hit nearby. The previous night, Prince William attended the first Wembley Stadium show with his kids and was also spotted dancing to the upbeat track in a private suite.

Taylor was seemingly thrilled that the royals were in attendance, as she posted an Instagram photo of herself and Travis with William, 42, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “Happy Bday M8!” she wrote, referencing William’s June 21 birthday. “ London shows are off to a splendid start.” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account shared a similar photo with the caption, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

On Sunday, June 23, Taylor will play another show at Wembley Stadium before bringing the tour to other locations around Europe throughout the summer. She’ll then return to Wembley to end the tour’s European leg with five more shows there in August.

Travis also attended the June 21 Wembley show, along with brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. The trio then returned for night two. The reunion for Travis and Taylor came following several weeks apart while she toured internationally and he fulfilled work commitments in the United States. The Kansas City Chiefs star previously went to his girlfriend’s May 12 concert in Paris before they took a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy, together later that week.

The couple’s one-year anniversary is approaching, as they started dating during summer 2023 after Travis gave Taylor a shout-out on his podcast. He went to the Eras tour in Kansas City and admitted he had wanted to give the “Fortnight” singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the show. While they didn’t get a chance to meet that night, they “started hanging out right after” the podcast episode aired, according to Taylor.

Since then, the two have been extremely supportive of each other’s careers, with Taylor attending several NFL games and Travis popping up at international Eras tour concerts when his schedule permits. Taylor recently confirmed that the Eras tour will end in December after she wraps the final string of shows in the United States and Canada this fall.

“The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she said at her June 13 concert in Liverpool, England. “Like, that’s it. This tour has been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life. I think that this tour has really become my entire life. It’s taken over everything.”