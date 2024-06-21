Best birthday ever! Prince William celebrated his birthday with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour during night one at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13 #ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children,” the royal reporter for the Sunday Times, Roya Nikkah, shared via X on Friday, June 21.

While fans are still waiting for photos and videos of the family to emerge, rumors began swirling that the future British monarch would be in attendance for Taylor’s show after the official Eras tour X account posted ahead of the concert. “Prince William and his kids are attending tonight’s show of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in London! #LondonTSTheErastour,” the tweet read.

Earlier that day, Princess Kate shared a touching tribute to her husband via Instagram in honor of his 42nd birthday.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” Catherine, 42, captioned a sweet photo of Will and their children mid jump during a recent family getaway. Fans of the royal family flooded the comments section with well wishes for Wills.

“The best bday photo I’ve seen. Happy Bday Prince William!” one follower wrote. “What a fun photo!! Love it happy birthday to Prince William!” another added, while yet another fan commented, “Happy birthday, family!!! May this new cycle bring a lot of health, joy and love for you all!!!”

The sweet family outing takes place just one week after the annual Trooping the Colour celebration which marked Kate’s first public outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

“[My] medical team advised preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate said in a pre-recorded video shared on March 22. “[It has] taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start treatment, also to explain to kids and to reassure them I will be OK.”

She continued, “I am well and getting stronger every day. We hope you understand as a family we now need some space and time … Work has always been a joy and I look forward to being back when able but now must focus on full recovery.”

One day ahead of the celebration of the sovereign’s birthday – which took place in London on June 15 – Kate released a statement stating she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

A source previously told Life & Style Kate’s plans for the summer is “going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids.”

“Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember,” the insider added on June 12. “She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!”