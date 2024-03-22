Following weeks of speculation, the BBC revealed that Princess Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer on Friday, March 22.

“[My] medical team advised preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate, 42, said via a video posted via X. “[It has] taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start treatment, also to explain to kids and to reassure them I will be OK.”

She then explained that Prince William has been a “great source of comfort.”

“I am well and getting stronger every day,” Kate continued. “We hope you understand as a family we now need some space and time … Work has always been a joy and I look forward to being back when able but now must focus on full recovery.”

The statement comes ​as fans have been demanding answers about Kate’s whereabouts after she underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery in January. Kensington Palace gave a public update about her recovery one day after her operation.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace’s statement read. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate’s sudden surgery had fans questioning exactly why she went under the knife. Social media users started sharing conspiracy theories that the princess got an alleged tummy tuck or Brazilian butt lift and that she was allegedly in a coma. The palace debunked the rumors on February 29 and reiterated that Kate, 42, wasn’t expected to return to the public eye until after Easter. ​Kate was photographed near Windsor on March 4 as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove her daughter around town.

Six days later, Kensington Palace shared a ​Photoshopped picture of Kate and her kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whom she shares with William, 31 – in honor of U.K.’s Mother’s Day. After the snapshot sparked great debate online, photo agencies sent a “kill notification” to outlets and advised them to remove the edited picture. Kate broke her silence on March 11 via Kensington Palace’s X account.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Rumors also swirled that Kate was M.I.A. due to William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. However, ​the former model claimed the speculation was “false” on March 16.

In other news, ​King Charles III faced health battles of his own. In January, it was revealed that he was battling cancer after ​he had surgery for an enlarged benign prostate.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” a message from the palace read on February 5. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

In March, a report claimed that Charles, 75, died amid his private cancer battle. However, the palace reassured the public that he was alive and well.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the palace said in a statement on Monday, March 18, according to the New York Post.