Buckingham Palace has responded to a Russian media report that King Charles III had died “unexpectedly.”

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the palace said in a statement on Monday, March 18, to the Russian state-run TASS news agency, according to the New York Post.

TASS ran a story with an “announcement” that included the seal from Buckingham Palace reading, “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Charles, 75, has been battling cancer that was discovered in late January. He has been continuing with royal duties in private, including meeting various heads of state at the palace while pausing on public appearances as he receives treatment.

The monarch met with Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland of Asthal, at Buckingham Palace on March 13, in pool photos that were released. He has also continued having his weekly meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Charles’ cancer was discovered after the king underwent a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of the disease, although the exact type of cancer has not been disclosed.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” Buckingham Palace announced via their social media channels on February 5.

Charles thanked his medical team for quickly discovering the cancer, “which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.” The statement said the monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The king’s cancer discovery came on the heels of his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, undergoing “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16, with Kensington Palace releasing the news the following day.

It was noted at the time that she would need a lengthy recuperation period. After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital she returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to continue her recovery. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the palace said.

The statement continued, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Due to the nature of Kate’s surgery remaining a mystery and the princess not being seen in public since Christmas Day 2023, wild conspiracy theories arose about her whereabouts, including that she was recuperating from plastic surgery.

The princess’ communication team had to reiterate their original statement about her lengthy absence February 29. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” her rep told In Touch. “That guidance stands.”

Kate appeared in a photo with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by husband Prince William at the family’s home in Windsor for U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

Released on March 10, caption read, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

Several photo agencies later ​released a “kill notice” for the picture, advising outlets to take the photo down ​because “it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

Kate admitted to making some adjustments to the original photo in a March 11 post on X, writing, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”