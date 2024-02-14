Nearly four weeks had passed since his last public appearance. But on February 7, Prince William was back in action. After clearing his schedule amid Princess Kate’s January 16 abdominal surgery, 13-day London Clinic stay and first week of recovery at home, the future king, 41, bestowed royal honors on community members in Windsor before attending a fundraising gala for London’s Air Ambulance.

While William may have returned to work, a source exclusively tells Life & Style his main role continues to be caretaker. Kate, 42, still has a long road ahead following her “planned” operation, with Kensington Palace previously revealing she’s unlikely to return to official duties until after Easter.

“William is constantly propping up cushions and offering her back rubs — so much so that Kate has had to scold him to leave her in peace!” shares the source, noting kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, have been “doting” on their recuperating mother, as well. “They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable. Their house is filled with Kate’s favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

In This Together

The palace has said Kate is “making good progress.” That’s no doubt, in part, to George, Charlotte and Louis helping to lift her spirits. “They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day,” adds the source. “She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”

Although Kate’s chosen not to reveal why she needed surgery — rumors have swirled about everything from eating disorder complications to a coma inducing hysterectomy — the length of her hospital treatment and recovery suggests it was serious in nature. “It’s been a very challenging time,” says the source. “There have been some positives, though. Kate’s seen a side of her husband she’d never seen before. She’s impressed with his take-charge attitude during this ordeal and has rated his caretaker skills as a 10 out of 10.”

William has gained a newfound appreciation for his wife, too. “He admitted he didn’t realize how much she did for the family,” shares the source. “Kate’s health scare, while nerve-racking, has brought them so much closer together as a couple, and as a family.”