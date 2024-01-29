Kate Middleton has been released from the hospital nearly two weeks after her “planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace announced via X.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” a statement from the ​palace posted on Monday, January 29, read.

The message noted that Kate, 42, was “making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the statement continued. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate was admitted to the hospital for her planned surgery on January 16. The following day, Kensington Palace released a statement explaining that the operation had been successful ​and that Kate would remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days as she recovered.

​The note warned that the princess would likely not return to her royal duties until after Easter. “She looks forward to reinstating as many [engagements] as possible, as soon as possible,” the January 17 statement concluded.

In the wake of the news, concerned members of the public speculated about the details surrounding Kate’s surgery, with commenters suggesting everything from a gallbladder surgery, to a hysterectomy, to a cosmetic procedure.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, who has not treated Kate, told In Touch exclusively on January 26 he believes the princess underwent a tummy tuck. One possible procedure, which he dubbed “the Birkin Body,” addresses “postpartum issues like loose skin, damage to muscles, stubborn fat and saggy breasts,” according to the doctor. But the VIP treatment doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of $75,000.

The lack of details surrounding Kate’s hospital stay, as well as the revelation on that same day that King Charles III would ​be undergoing “corrective surgery” for an enlarged prostate, has resulted in a storm of media inquiries for palace officials, an insider told In Touch exclusively on January 26.

“There’s a sense of panic that arises from this kind of bombshell,” the source explained at the time. “It makes people worried.”

Amid the public concern for Kate’s health, the Wales family is “taking a step back to deal with” her recovery in private, according to the insider. “They are a very close-knit family and they will get through this together.”

Kate’s last public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023, when she attended the annual service at Norfolk’s Church of St. Mary Magdalene alongside Prince William and their three children, as well as other members of the royal family.