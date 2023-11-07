Kate Middleton has shown her commitment to sustainable fashion, as she has been seen wearing the same fashion pieces, including her favorite tan Barbour brand jacket, on multiple occasions.

The Princess of Wales has been photographed in the khaki Barbour by Alexa Chung “Edith” waxed jacket four times since 2020.

With “reuse” being one of the six Rs of sustainability, Kate has shown that even royalty can do their part in reducing textile waste — and in style.

Scroll to see how the philanthropist styled her go-to coat over the years.