King Charles III is scheduled to undergo corrective prostate surgery, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17. The news comes just hours after it was confirmed that Princess Kate Middleton had been hospitalized for a scheduled abdominal surgery, surprising royal watchers.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement about the king, 75, and his procedure detailed. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

While Charles’ announcement alone raised eyebrows, the timing coincided with news that Kate, 42, had undergone a planned surgery and was expected to stay in the hospital for the next “10 to 14 days.” Noting that the procedure was “successful,” Kensington Palace detailed in their announcement about the Princess of Wales that she will “continue her recovery” at home, and won’t “return to public duties until after Easter.” Kate had not been seen in public for the bulk of January leading up to the surgery, last appearing amid the holiday season.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement posted on Instagram read. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Getting down to business appears to be Kate’s approach to 2024. While her surgery was surely a carefully planned event, the princess is determined to have a stress-free year, an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

“Her birthday is always a time of reflection and a time to turn the page on her own new year,” the source said of Kate’s celebration, which fell on January 9. “She’s determined to make this one drama-free.”

As for Charles’ own medical journey, he was out and about on January 7, attending a church service on the Sandringham estate. He appeared to be in good spirits as he waved to locals; however, his planned trip to Scotland has since been postponed due to his upcoming surgery.