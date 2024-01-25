The news took everyone by surprise. On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate had been admitted to the London Clinic “for planned abdominal surgery.” “The surgery was successful,” read a statement, “and it is expected that she will remain in [the] hospital for 10 to 14 days.”

Though no official cause was given, many wondered just how prearranged the procedure could have been since, as the palace noted, she’s had to “postpone her upcoming engagements.” Now Kate, 42, isn’t likely to return to royal duties until after Easter. “The whole thing’s been kept so hush-hush that it could be more serious than they’re letting on,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But if anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate.”

Family Support

The Princess of Wales has Prince William, 41, to lean on as she recuperates. “Like any husband would be, he was very worried about complications,” admits the insider, noting the future king has canceled appearances of his own in the wake of Kate’s hospitalization. “He is determined to be there for Kate, as well as for their children.” Siblings Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, “miss their mother,” adds the insider, “but they have regular visits scheduled!”