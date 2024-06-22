Travis Kelce was spotted at London’s Wembley Stadium for night two of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour stop.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, wore an off-white button up short sleeve shirt with a backwards baseball cap and sunglasses as he was photographed walking into the VIP tent flanked by bodyguards on Saturday, June 22. His brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce were also spotted by fans walking into the arena.

This was the future hall of famer’s second night in a row supporting his girlfriend on her record-breaking tour as he was also seen singing and dancing along during night one on Friday, June 21.

Hours ahead of his appearance, Taylor, 34, made their nearly yearlong relationship Instagram official with a backstage selfie with the future king of England.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” Taylor captioned the selfie alongside Prince William, his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and a smiling Travis on Saturday. She added a Union Jack emoji, an American flag emoji and a handshake emoji as well as Wills’ IG handle.

While the milestone moment in their couple’s relationship was immediately overshadowed by the royals’ presence in the photo, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed when Taylor later went back and tagged her boyfriend in the snap. Travis liked the photo from his profile but has not shared a picture of Taylor to his feed.

Despite Taylor not following anyone and typically keeping her social media accounts to strictly business, this is not the first time the tight end has appeared on Taylor’s social media.

After Travis’ Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, Taylor shared a hilarious video to TikTok during a team celebration in Las Vegas.

“It’s a friends and family party they said,” the “So Long, London” artist wrote over a video of a jam packed club before she panned the camera to her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. Travis popped up at the beginning of the clip sticking his tongue out.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Taylor captioned the footage.

Two months later, Travis popped up on her social profile again when she started the “Fortnight Challenge” following the release of her 11st studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“A lot can happen in a fortnight when you’re a Swiftie. The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge, showing 14 clips from 14 moments of your life … only on @YouTube Shorts,” the Taylor Nation X account wrote at the time.

In Taylor’s clip, which was shared via her Instagram Story, she and Travis shared a sweet kiss while she was cooking.

Taylor and Travis have been going strong since he put her “on blast” on her podcast, “New Heights,” after attending her Kansas City show in July 2023. They went public with their relationship that September when she watched his team take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.