Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour for the first time during London night one alongside brother Travis Kelce.

The former NFL player, 36, and Kylie, 31, were spotted by TikTokers with a “stack of friendship bracelets” attending the Friday, June 21, show at Wembley Stadium in London. The former professional athlete appeared friendly as he graciously stopped to sign autographs for fans. The England show marked the couple’s first appearance attending one of Taylor’s shows.

Travis, 34, was later spotted entering the VIP tent with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, just as the show was getting started. Another TikTok user captured the tight end signing his autograph on a fan’s “New Heights” hat.

Meanwhile, fans also spotted Ross Travis, Travis’ best friend. Ross, 31, has traveled the globe with Travis, being spotted at shows in Australia and Paris. Swifties were buzzing about the sightings, taking to the comments to share their excitement about the night-one show in London.

“It’s gonna be epic,” one fan wrote. Another user added, “Yay!! I can’t wait for videos of Jason having the time of his life.”

Night one in London marked the first of eight sold out shows in the city. The tour, which started in March 2023, has been highly successful, prompting the addition of numerous extra shows due to overwhelming demand.

Getty Images

Just one day earlier, Travis, Jason and Kylie attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. During the event, Jason joined Travis on a panel discussing their “New Heights” podcast and its evolving audience since Travis began his high-profile relationship with the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer, 34.

“My demographic when I used to go outside used to be fat, hairy guys,” Jason previously said during the June 12 episode of the brothers’ podcast. “That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was gonna stop me and say, ‘Hey, I like you, Jason Kelce.’ Football guys. Fat, hairy guys.”

However, he mentioned that the types of people who approach him have dramatically changed since Travis began dating Taylor in the summer of 2023.

“Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter’s at,” he continued. “Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You’re the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!’”

Taylor and Travis confirmed their romance in September 2023 when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. As their relationship progressed, Taylor continued to cheer on Travis during his football games, while he traveled internationally to destinations like Rio de Janeiro and Paris to support her during the Eras tour.

The Kelce family have embraced the new spotlight brought on by the high-profile relationship, with Jason recently acknowledging that while his family is now a “fixture” in pop culture, “Travis and Taylor have it to another level.”

“That’s a whole other side of it,” the retired football star said on the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast on June 7. “Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here … You can’t be a normal person at that point.”