Jason Kelce hilariously reflected on how his fan base has changed since his brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift.

“My demographic when I used to go outside used to be fat, hairy guys,” Jason, 36, said during the Wednesday, June 12, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was gonna stop me and say, ‘Hey, I like you, Jason Kelce.’ Football guys. Fat, hairy guys.”

However, Jason said that the type of people who approach him have drastically changed ever since Travis, 34, started dating Taylor, 34, in the summer of 2023. “Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter’s at,” he continued. “Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You’re the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!'”

Travis clearly loved the comment and quipped, “Nice, man! I’ll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Taylor and Travis confirmed their romance in September 2023 when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. She continued to cheer on her man as their relationship progressed, while Travis has traveled internationally to places including Rio de Janeiro and Paris to attend her Eras tour.

Despite skyrocketing to a new level of fame amid the romance, Jason previously insisted that his younger brother hasn’t changed “one bit.”

“I think it’s a compliment. He’s stayed true to himself,” the retired football player said during the June 7 episode of the “Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino” podcast. “He’s still humble, he treats everyone with the utmost respect like they’re equals, regardless of who they are.”

While the couple has kept many details of their relationship out of the spotlight, Travis did share rare insight into how he and Taylor spend time at home when he was asked what they like to cook together.

“That’s a good question. You know, I respect that question,” he told a reporter during a press conference on Tuesday, June 11. “But I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather keep personal.”

Despite keeping the answer private, the Ohio native added that Taylor “makes a great PopTart and cinnamon roll.”

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Travis was asked the question after the “Cruel Summer” singer shared a video for her Fortnight Challenge in April, which showed Travis kissing Taylor as she cooked.