Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in London

Forget Instagram official, they’re concert official! Travis Kelce joined girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage during night three of her performance in London and the crowd could barely hold it together.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen walking out with Taylor’s other dancers during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23. Travis, 34, went all out and donned a black top hat and tuxedo for his moment on stage as he tipped his sparkly hat to the audience.

Since Taylor, 34, added music from The Tortured Poets Department, two of her backup dancers have carried the Grammy winner to a couch on stage before she performs “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” This time, Travis got the honor and he didn’t need any help. The NFL star was a one-man-show as he held Taylor in his arms before placing her on the red couch. Once Travis got his boo settled, he casually fanned his face while two other backup dancers proceeded with the typical routine of prepping Taylor for her next tune.

Swifties were thrilled with Travis’ appearance during the show and social media lit up with fans screaming about the surprise.

“If you had told me a year ago that Travis Kelce making a friendship bracelet for Taylor Swift would lead into him being on stage with her at the Eras tour in London I would’ve told you you were crazy,” posted one X user.

Another added, “Yeah so Travis Kelce just came out on stage with Taylor Swift to intro I Can Do It With a Broken Heart in London lmao I’m dead.”

Travis was spotted at both of the “All Too Well” artist’s previous London shows on June 21 and June 22. He was even joined by his brother and “New Heights” cohost, Jason Kelce, as the two men swapped Taylor’s trademark friendship bracelets with little fans.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Super Bowl champ hasn’t been shy about supporting his girlfriend as she travels the world for her tour, and he’s attended multiple shows. Travis attended his first show before the couple had even met in July 2023. He famously said that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he wasn’t able to due to her strict rule about not stopping to chat with anyone before or after her shows.

Despite not managing to give the “You Need to Calm Down” singer his phone number, the two eventually managed to meet and sparks flew. Since then, Travis was spotted next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, when she performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2023. That night, Taylor switched up the lyrics to her song “Karma” and gave her boyfriend a sweet wink by singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

In February, shortly after he won his third Super Bowl, the Ohio native met up with Taylor Down Under and the two enjoyed some quality time at the Sydney Zoo. After taking a month-long break, Taylor fired up the Eras tour once again in Paris, France, where Travis was spotted dancing along with pals Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.