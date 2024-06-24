Donna Kelce Shares Clip of Travis Carrying Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce loves seeing son Travis Kelce thrive in his romance with Taylor Swift.

The NFL mom, 71, took to Facebook to repost a fan account’s clip from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s surprise stage debut at the pop star’s Eras tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 23. The video showed Travis, 34, wearing a tuxedo and top hat along with Taylor’s other dancers as he picked up his girlfriend, also 34, and carried her across the stage to a red couch.

“TRAVIS KELCE IS ON STAGE SOS,” the caption read.

The clip featured just one short moment from Travis’ surprise cameo, which came before Taylor’s performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her Tortured Poets Department set. The set includes a skit where the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker pretends to throw a tantrum while her dancers dress her, do her makeup and encourage her to put on the rest of the show with a smile. Travis took on a role as one of the dancers, pretending to apply blush to her cheeks and doing a jig for the fans.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

The London shows, which ran from June 21 to June 23, were packed with special guests. Not only did Travis attend all three nights, but his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, were also spotted in the VIP tent on night one — their first-ever Eras tour show. The pair returned for night two.

Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, joined the group at Wembley Stadium, as well as Travis’ pal Ross Travis. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was also in the VIP tent. Meanwhile, Prince William, his son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte had a private box for night one and even took a selfie with Taylor backstage.

Tom Cruise was spotted in the VIP tent during night two, where he danced with Travis to “Blank Space.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The London partying continued after Taylor wrapped her shows. She and her NFL boyfriend were seen at Chiltern Firehouse after her third concert, where they reportedly hung out until 4 a.m., according to People.

The singer is set to return to Wembley Stadium for five more shows from August 15 through August 20.

Taylor and Travis’ relationship began in July 2023, although they didn’t go public until September 2023. The pop star showed her support for her man’s profession by attending 13 Chiefs games, including the 2024 Super Bowl in February, where the Chiefs took home the victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

In turn, Travis has attended nine Eras tour shows, most of which have been international. The football player previously teased that he was particularly excited for the London shows.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he told Entertainment Tonight on April 2. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Travis’ mom has been a fan of her son’s relationship since he and Taylor went public. In early May, she dished about what the pair have in common on “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”

“I know that they’re both friendly,” she said. “They’re both generous. They’re both loving. They’re both caring individuals.”