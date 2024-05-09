Donna Kelce had nothing but praise for her son Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while speaking about their relationship in a new interview. The Ohio native dished about the pair’s romance on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” on Wednesday, May 8.

When asked about what the couple’s future holds, Donna, 71, teased, “Time will tell.” She then veered her response in a different direction by listing the positive attributes that Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, share. “I know that they’re both friendly,” Donna dished. “They’re both generous. They’re both loving. They’re both caring individuals.”

The family matriarch has spent a considerable amount of time with Taylor amid the pop star’s relationship with Travis. The women were first spotted in public together in September 2023 when Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. She sat in a private box with Donna and some of Travis’ other friends and loved ones.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Throughout the rest of the season, the ladies were photographed chatting at various games. They also made their way down to the field together to congratulate Travis following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in February.

In April, Taylor dropped her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, and Donna gushed over the record following its release. “I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” she told People. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.” She also admitted to being “very impressed” by the songs.

Following a two-month hiatus, Taylor’s Eras tour resumes on Thursday, May 9, in Paris, France. She arrived in Europe several days ahead of the show and has been keeping a low profile as she prepares to hit the stage again. Meanwhile, the NFL star stayed in the States and attended the Kentucky Derby on May 4 and the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5.

However, Travis previously confirmed that he would be supporting Taylor on the European leg of her tour as much as possible. She’ll be playing shows across the continent all summer long, and while Travis is busy, he’s proved his dedication to his girlfriend in the past. In February, he flew all the way to Australia for just two days in order to attend one of the Sydney shows. During a rare bye weekend from football in November 2023, he also spent just 48 hours in Argentina to see one of Taylor’s performances.

Of course, the singer has returned the favor, attending as many NFL games as possible during the 2023 season. She also showed up to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas just one day after playing several shows in Japan, and when Travis asked her why she wasn’t more exhausted, she replied, “Jet lag is a choice.”