Donna Kelce subtly showed support for her son Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift after they packed on the PDA following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Kelce matriarch, 71, proved she fully supports the romance by “liking” a post shared by People’s Instagram account that showed Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, embracing on the field as they celebrated the win at the end of the game on January 28.

The win marked a major milestone in the Chiefs season, as it guaranteed they will play against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on February 11.

While Taylor didn’t watch the game with Travis’ family, she joined Donna and his dad, Ed Kelce, on the field after the game to celebrate. The “Long Live” singer and professional athlete couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they hugged and kissed.

Shortly after their PDA was captured, fans rushed to social media to gush about how cute they are. “I don’t care what anyone says I love them as a couple. Hope it works!” one person wrote via Instagram. Another added, “They bring me genuine joy. In a world of such sadness and anger, we should be celebrating love.”

Taylor has gotten to know Travis’ family by attending several of his games ever since they confirmed their romance in September 2023. Not only does Donna support the relationship, but Ed, 72, has also praised the “August” singer. However, the Kelce patriarch recently admitted he didn’t know who Taylor was when they first met.

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there,” Ed explained while appearing on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on January 26. “Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

He also weighed in on if he thinks Taylor is “trying to build this big empire.” The father of two said, “I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money. I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys, and people are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean.”

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, also joked about their dad’s relationship with Taylor during an October 2023 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. During the episode, Travis revealed that Ed began listening to Taylor’s music more after they started dating.

Jason, 36, responded by reenacting what he thought Ed said to Taylor when they first met at a Chiefs game. “He said, ‘Now I’ve taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I’ve burned them onto my computer,’” the Philadelphia Eagles player said jokingly. “Because that is legal, as a tax paying citizen.”