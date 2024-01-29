They’re not afraid to have bad blood! The Baltimore Ravens players seemingly trolled Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs fans when they did the “Swag Surf” dance to celebrate a touchdown while playing against Travis Kelce’s team.

Following their first and only touchdown of the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, Ravens players Zay Flowers, Gus Edwards, Odell Beckham Jr., Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews and Tyler Linderbaum celebrated by poking fun at their opponent and their fans by “swag surfing.” The move – which has members of the crowd lunge back and forth – has become a staple in Chiefs Kingdom and is regularly done to celebrate whenever the team wins.

While the move was clearly a dig at the Chiefs fans, it was also likely a nod to Taylor, 34. The “Enchanted” singer previously earned attention online when she was seen participating in the celebratory move while attending the Chiefs playoffs games against the Miami Dolphins on January 13.

Despite the Ravens managing to get the touchdown, the team ultimately lost to the Chiefs. The win marked a major milestone in the Chiefs season and earned them a spot at the Super Bowl on February 11.

Following the game, Taylor made her way down to the field to celebrate with Travis, 34, and his teammates. The couple even packed on the PDA by sharing a kiss amid the celebration.

Fans quickly took to X to gush about Travis and Taylor following the sweet moment. “They’re honestly so cool how can you hate on them tf,” one person wrote about the couple. Another added, “I’ve never been happier for [her] or more jealous of a couple in my life.”

Taylor and Travis first publicly confirmed their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. She has continued to show her support by attending several of his games, while Travis flew to Argentina to watch her perform on her Eras tour in November 2023.

While the “Cruel Summer” singer has faced backlash for the attention she’s received for attending the games, she previously shut down critics by talking about their romance when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor said at the time. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

She also explained that she and Travis weren’t hiding their relationship, seemingly throwing shade at her extremely private relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back,” Taylor said. “I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”