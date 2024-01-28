After Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr., joked that he “hopes” he won’t be sitting with Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on January 28, 2024, fans want to know more about the quarterback’s supportive father.

Who Does Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Do for a Living?

Like his son, Pat Sr. was a professional athlete. However, the Chiefs quarterback didn’t follow directly in his old man’s footsteps. Pat was a Major League Baseball pitcher from 1992 until 2003.

During his MLB career, Patrick Sr. played with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played several seasons of Minor League Baseball before his career ended in 2009.

Although he chose baseball as his career, Pat Sr. played football and basketball in high school, too. He was an all-state athlete in all three sports at his Texas school. Patrick II also played all three sports in high school.

Getty

Pat hosts a podcast called “The Big Mahomes Show,” although new episodes have not come out since September 2022.

Are Patrick Mahomes’ Mother and Father Still Together?

Pat Sr. divorced Patrick II’s mom, Randi Martin, in 2006. However, they are on amicable terms following their split.

“When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball,” Randi’s website reveals. “Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce. True to Randi’s optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day.”

Who Are Patrick Mahomes’ Dad’s Kids?

In addition to Patrick, Pat Sr. and Randi also have a son, Jackson Mahomes, who is a viral TikTok star. He is often seen supporting his older brother at football games.

Following his split from Randi, Pat had a son, Graham Walker, who is now a football player at Brown University. “He’s a wide receiver, he’s an All-American,” Pat gushed in January 2024. “And, he finally decided he wants to be a serious football player, so we have him in the transfer portal and, hopefully, he’s going to choose a school here soon and we can go on with the next chapter with that.”

Pat pointed out that the “next chapter” could be in the NFL with Patrick II. “He’s finally come to the realization that he has a chance to play in the NFL,” the proud father raved. “And so he’s going to try to go out and explore all of the possibilities and whatever road that leads to try to give himself a chance to play at the next level like we all want to.”

The former athlete also has a daughter, Zoe Mahomes, from another relationship. Zoe was born in 2015 and is a soccer player.

What Did Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Say About Taylor Swift?

Amid Taylor’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Pat has gotten to spend some time with the pop star. “She’s down to earth,” he said in a January 2024 interview. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series.”

He also praised Taylor for taking a photo with Zoe when they first met. “She was genuine,” he confirmed. “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

Pat also joked that he “hoped” he wouldn’t be sitting with Taylor and Jason while cheering on the Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship. The declaration came after Jason’s rowdy shirtless antics at the team’s previous game.

“Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” Pat Sr. pointed out. “And I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”