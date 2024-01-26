Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ dad says he hopes he doesn’t have to share the same suite as his son’s teammate Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and his brother, Jason Kelce, during their January 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., 53, told WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan Roberts on Thursday, January 25, that when it comes to being part of the revelry with the duo, “I hope not,” with a laugh.

As for his seating arrangements, Patrick Sr. doubts he’d land in the same suite at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. “No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” he said about their suites, even though Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, is frequently seen alongside Taylor in Travis’ box at games.

“And I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants,” Patrick Sr. added.

However, there’s nothing but love between Patrick’s dad and Travis, 34, whom he says is like a “son” to him. After Jason’s shirtless antics while watching his brother play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21, in frigid Western New York, Pat Sr. said of the brothers, “Those are some fun guys – if you think Jason is wild, you ought to see Travis!”

Jason’s season with the Philadelphia Eagles came to an end on January 15 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the team and advanced in the playoffs. Now, Jason has become his little brother’s biggest cheerleader.

The longtime NFL star lit up social media for his antics at the Bills game, where he and Taylor shared a suite with his mom, Donna Kelce, and pals at Highmark Stadium. When Travis caught a touchdown pass from Patrick, shirtless Jason climbed out of the suite and into the stands below, despite being surrounded by Bills fans. He let out loud ​”woops” with a beer in hand before his wife, Kylie Kelce, ordered him back into their suite.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,” he replied.

Kylie shrugged it off at first but got more frustrated. “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband!’ And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, you’re making their jobs harder,” she told Good Morning America on Friday, January 26.

If the Chiefs win, they will advance to the Super Bowl, but this will likely be Taylor’s last time being in the stands as part of the revelry while cheering on Travis. She’s playing the third night of three sold-out shows in Tokyo as part of the Asia and Australia leg of her Eras tour on February 10, the night before the big game.