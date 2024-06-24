Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated his Eras tour stage debut by partying until 4 a.m. in London.

The couple was spotted going to Chiltern Firehouse after her show on Sunday, June 23, and they reportedly partied late into the night. Taylor’s latest show in London marked her third consecutive concert at Wembley Stadium, though she is scheduled to return for five more shows at the venue in August.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, held hands as they entered the venue, according to photos obtained by People. She stunned in a colorful crochet mini dress that included long sleeves, while she also wore yellow open-toe chunky heeled sandals. Meanwhile, the professional athlete dressed casually in a white shirt, matching pants and a blue bucket hat.

Travis was present for all of his girlfriend’s three recent shows in London, while he even made a surprise appearance on stage during the June 23 concert. The Ohio native was seen walking out with some of Taylor’s dancers before her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” While wearing a black top hat and tuxedo, he tipped his sparkly hat to the audience before he lifted Taylor up from the ground and carried her over to a couch on the stage. He then pretended to apply her makeup before she began singing the song featured on her Tortured Poets Department album.

Shortly after the moment happened, many fans rushed to social media to gush about how sweet Travis’ appearance was. ”Look at them. They are so cute … Smiling face, so adorable [sic],” one person wrote about the pair, who have been dating since the summer of 2023. Another added, “This was a fantastic moment.”

“I love how they both support each other during their show time,” a third fan chimed in. An additional fan added, “Taylor really reassures us that she totally moved on and is genuinely happy with Travis.”

Not only did Travis make a cameo during the June 23 concert, but he was also spotted dancing and singing along to Taylor’s performances during the June 21 and June 22 shows. Travis was joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce for the first two nights, as well as A-list stars including Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant and Greta Gerwig.

Taylor and Travis were seen sharing sweet moments together while she was on stage, and she blew a kiss to her man as he enjoyed the show from the audience during one of the nights.

The couple also had a memorable experience when Taylor uploaded a photo of them with Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on June 21. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” the “Cornelia Street” singer wrote alongside the selfie. The social media post marked the first photo Taylor has publicly shared of her and Travis.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The evening was also a big moment for William, who celebrated his 42nd birthday at the concert. He seemed to have a good time at the event, and clips went viral of the royal family member dancing throughout the show.