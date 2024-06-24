Taylor Swift subtly responded to Dave Grohl’s insinuation that she doesn’t sing live. While performing a sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 23, the pop star made a telling comment that appeared to be directed at the Foo Fighters singer.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Taylor, 34, told the crowd. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously. We will never forget it.”

The pointed comment about “playing live” came one day after Dave, 55, dissed the singer while performing with the Foo Fighters at London Stadium on June 22.

“I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier,” he told the audience. “I know that she’s on her Eras tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the Errors tour, because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f–king errors as well. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying! You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

Needless to say, Taylor didn’t need to do any explaining to the 80,000-plus people in attendance at each of her three back-to-back shows in London. In addition to the fans, there were also tons of celebrities at the shows, including Travis Kelce, who made it to all three concerts.

The A-list couple had a special surprise in store for the audience at the third show, as Travis, 34, made a cameo on stage during The Tortured Poets Department set. Before Taylor performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Travis joined two of her dancers in the pre-song skit, which features them forcing Taylor to take the stage as she tries to resist.

The NFL star dressed in the same outfit as the dancers and carried Taylor to where she needed to be on stage. He looked like he was having a blast as he smiled and got in on the fun. Taylor even blew him a kiss before he exited, which led right into her performance of the upbeat track.

Later in the evening, Travis waited by the edge of the stage for the concert to finish before heading backstage to meet the Grammy winner. While Taylor performed “Karma,” the closing song of the show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proved he knew some of the choreography by doing the dance moves himself.

Travis attended the first two concerts of the weekend with his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. He and Taylor also got to meet Prince William backstage, as the royal went to the June 21 concert with his kids.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” the “Fortnight” singer captioned an Instagram selfie, which featured herself and Travis smiling alongside William, 42, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. William shared another photo to his and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account, as well, adding, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”