Hugh Grant Jokes About Taylor Swift’s ‘Gigantic Boyfriend’

Travis Kelce is definitely not “the smallest man who ever lived,” according to Hugh Grant. The Notting Hill actor joked about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s size after enjoying the Eras concert in London.

“Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing (sic) London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old,” Hugh, 63, wrote via X after attending Taylor’s show on June 22.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end towers at a whopping 6-foot-5 inches, while Hugh is just a little less than 6 feet at 5-foot-11. The Gentleman star’s hashtag of #tequilashots also seemed to imply that he and Travis, 34, enjoyed some drinks together during Taylor’s performance.

Hugh wasn’t the only high-profile name who attended Taylor’s concerts at Wembley Stadium. Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise was spotted by a fan at the June 22 performance and they shared the image on Instagram. Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis also attended the concert, as well as actress Rachel Zegler. Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder author Holly Jackson, Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Liam Hemsworth enjoyed Taylor’s show on June 22 as well.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, were seen trading Taylor’s trademark friendship bracelets with a young fan on night one of Taylor’s two-day stop in London, and the following night, Jason, 36, joined the crowd with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

On June 21, Prince William celebrated his birthday at the Eras tour, along with two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Taylor, 34, snapped a selfie of herself, the three royals and Travis and shared it on Instagram.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist wrote alongside the photo.

Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram

A fan captured William, 42, showing off his best dance moves to Taylor’s performance of “Shake It Off” during the show. Princess Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from the selfie with Taylor and Travis as she privately battles cancer, but she made sure to wish her husband a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” Kate, 42, captioned a sweet photo of Will and their children mid jump during a recent family getaway.

After the concert, the royal couple’s official social media account raved about Taylor’s performance later on Instagram.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” the post read.

Along with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, celebrities like Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan showed up for the musical event and video footage from audience members showed Nicola, 37, spending time in the VIP tent and swapping friendship bracelets with fans. She and Jonathan Van Ness were also seen dancing to “You Need to Calm Down.” Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and Cara Delevigne also attended night one of Taylor’s London performances.

Before the “Anti-Hero” singer’s performance on June 21, the royal guard performed a rendition of “Shake It Off” in front of Buckingham Palace to welcome her to London.