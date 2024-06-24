Taylor Swift’s backup dancers had relatable reactions to Travis Kelce’s surprise appearance during the Eras tour.

After Travis, 34, took to the stage to participate in a choreographed bit during Taylor’s June 23 Eras tour show in London, many of her backup dancers took to social media to reflect on the moment. “@killatrav with the special appearance tonight,” Natalie Peterson, one of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s 15 dancers, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video from the show.

Jan Ravnik was another dancer to share his reaction. He uploaded a tweet that showed Ryan Gosling dancing in Greta Gerwig‘s movie Barbie via his Instagram Stories. “Travis Kelce after being in the VIP tent for a third night in a row,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, dancer Sam McWilliams shared a few memes on his Instagram Stories, reposting one Betches tweet that read, “These two REALLY match each other’s freak.” Alongside the caption, the post included a photo that showed Travis carrying Taylor, 34, across the stage.

Kam Saunders also weighed in by sharing a personal connection to Travis. “Travis Kelce has now performed with both Saunders Brothers,” read a caption from a fan account, explaining that Kam’s brother Khalen Saunders previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2023.

During the show at Wembley Stadium, Travis joined Kam, 31, and Jan, 29, to help Taylor get dressed as she threw a fake tantrum. The three men matched in tuxedos and top hats, while Travis picked up his girlfriend and carried her across the stage before he set her down on a couch and pretended to apply her makeup.

Shortly after he made his surprise appearance, several fans rushed to social media to gush about the sweet moment. “Maybe Travis Kelce didn’t publicly propose to Taylor Swift but he sure as hell won the day by making a surprise appearance on stage during the Eras Tour London N3, in his rookie year no less,” one person wrote via X. Another added, “TRAVIS KELCE DRESSING UP AS ONE OF TAYLOR’S DANCERS ON STAGE WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD HOLY F–K.”

Not only were fans enthused with his cameo, but Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was also pleased with the moment. Donna, 71, took to Facebook to repost a fan account’s clip that documented Travis’ part of the performance. “TRAVIS KELCE IS ON STAGE SOS,” the fan account’s caption read.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis only got on stage for the June 23 show, though he was in the audience to support his girlfriend for all three shows of her first London stint. Taylor is scheduled to return to the venue for a second time in August to perform five more shows. The Ohio native was joined by several famous faces during the recent shows, including Paul McCartney, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Meanwhile, Hugh, 63, even took to X to share insight into his time with Travis at the show. “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing [sic] London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old,” the Notting Hill actor wrote after attending the June 22 show.