Charli XCX Begs Fans to Stop Taylor Swift Hate at Concerts

Charli XCX ~boom clapped~ back at Taylor Swift haters and shut down toxic behavior at her concerts after the audience at one of her shows chanted “Taylor is dead.”

The English singer-songwriter, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 23, to share a screenshot of a fan video capturing the crowd’s Portuguese chant during her PARTYGIRL DJ set at a São Paulo nightclub in Brazil earlier that night.

“Hey @charli_xcx, your Brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming ‘Taylor is dead!’ in your concerts and events related to you,” the original poster captioned the clip.

Charli wrote over her screenshot, “Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Tensions between Charli’s and Taylor’s fandoms rose earlier this month when the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 34, released a U.K. exclusive digital version of her Tortured Poets Department album around the same time that the “Speed Drive” singer dropped her Brat album. Taylor’s album then took the No. 1 spot on the U.K. albums chart for the sixth week in a row, and Charli’s fans accused her of stealing the win.

Some of Charli’s fans also believe that her song “Sympathy is a knife” off the Brat album is about Taylor. The Grammy nominee, who previously opened for the “Lover” singer on her 2018 Reputation Tour, sings, “This one girl taps my insecurities/ don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

She later continues, “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show/ Fingers crossed behind my back/ I hope they break up quick.”

Charli is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel, and the two have been together since 2022. She and Taylor may have crossed paths during the “Fortnight” singer’s fling with the band’s singer, Matty Healy, in May 2023.

Neither Charli nor Taylor have commented on the rumors of bad blood between them.

Taylor and Matty, 35, briefly dated following her split from Joe Alwyn, which was confirmed in April 2023. Though her romance with The 1975 frontman was short-lived, many of her fans believe that multiple songs on The Tortured Poets Department are about Matty and their relationship. However, Matty’s friend told Us Weekly on June 6 that they were never a “serious” couple.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” the unnamed insider said. “For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride.”

On the other hand, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the relationship was “so much more intense than anyone realized.”

“After all she put up with for him, Matty cruelly ghosted her. And left her devastated when she should have been basking in the success of the Eras tour,” the source said. “All the drama over their split really tarnished last summer for her.”

The insider continued, “Forget Joe. Matty is the man who really broke Taylor’s heart.”