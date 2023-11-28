Charli XCX is engaged! The British pop star confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend of less than two years, George Daniel, on November 28, 2023 via Instagram. So, who is the man Charli’s settling down with?

Who Is Charli XCX Engaged To?

George is the drummer for the band The 1975. Charli announced the couple’s engagement news by posting two photos of them on Instagram, along with a shot of her engagement ring on a tray with two teacups.

“Charli XCX and George Daniel f–king for life!!!” the singer captioned her post.

The public confirmation came one day after Charli shared the news on a private Instagram page where she posted a selfie while holding up her left hand with the diamond ring on full display.

CharliXCX/Instagram

Months before the engagement, Charli hinted that she was ready for marriage when she commented on one of The 1975’s Instagram posts about a tour announcement. “Stop touring, George needs to buy a ring,” the “Boom Clap” singer joked.

How Did Charli XCX and George Daniel Meet?

In addition to being a drummer, George is also a producer who has worked on several tracks with Charli. Their first collaboration was on the song “Spinning” in 2021. In May 2022, Charli confirmed that she was dating George by posting photos on Instagram of them taking a vacation together.

The musician then produced several songs on Charli’s 2022 album Crash and is credited as a producer and songwriter on her 2023 track with Sam Smith, “In the City.”

Charli and George also teamed up to remix Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island” at the beginning of 2023. In her verse, Charli sang, “It was love at first sight from the moment we kissed, I want a white dress, countryside house and kids.”

What Has Charli XCX Said About George Daniel?

While discussing her quotes about marriage in the “Welcome to My Island (Remix),” Charli gushed about what she wanted from the future. While she didn’t mention George by name, she didn’t hold back in discussing her love life.

“I want to be wifed up. I want to have a big fat belly with a baby in it,” she told Sydney Morning Herald. “I don’t really want to live in the countryside, that’s the only lie in it because I love cities. I’m just so in love right now and I think I’d be a really hot mum.”

She also opened up to The Sun about being inspired by George. “Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work,” she gushed. “It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving.”

Who Else Has Charli XCX Dated?

Before she started dating George, Charli was in a relationship with video game producer Huck Kwong. The two became friends in 2012 and started dating in 2014. Their relationship was on and off until some time before she got together with George in 2021 or early 2022.

In 2020, Charli revealed that quarantining with Huck during the COVID-19 pandemic “saved” their relationship. Unfortunately, the good times did not last long.