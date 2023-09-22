Two years after confirming their relationship, has Tom Holland popped the question to girlfriend Zendaya? She sported a huge ring in an Instagram Story video that had fans going wild to the degree the incredibly private actress was forced to address the situation.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged?

Not at this time according to the Euphoria star. She sported what appeared to be a large pearl and diamond bauble on her left ring finger while taking a selfie in a gray T-shirt and baseball hat shown in a September 21 Instagram Story. Fans immediately pounced on the ring being a sign that she and Tom were secretly engaged, but Zendaya shot down the speculation in a hilarious way.

The Challengers actress shared two more Instagram Stories videos to clarify the situation before it got out of hand. “I can’t post anything, you guys,” she laughed while rolling her eyes saying, “I posted it for my hat … Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys.”

Courtesy of Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya then added that if she and Tom did get engaged, she would make a much more impressive announcement about it, telling followers, “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!”

The Emmy winner clarified her original post by adding the bottom half of the picture, featuring a cute outfit including a white miniskirt and tan calf boots in addition to her miniskirt and cap. “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao,” Zendaya wrote over the Instagram Story photo.

How Long Have Zendaya and Tom Holland Been Dating? The pair became incredibly close while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Their flirtatious appearances during press appearances and red carpets for that film and the 2019 sequel Spider–Man: Far From Home had fans wondering if they were more than good friends due to their incredible chemistry. It wasn’t until July 2021 that Tomdaya shippers got the confirmation they’d been hoping for. Zendaya and Tom were photographed making out in a car after visiting her mom’s home in Los Angeles. In the months that followed, they would share Instagram posts about each other’s projects, often with smiling heart-eye emojis. In November 2021, Tom told Total Film he was “very happy and in love,” but that he wanted to keep his romantic life private.