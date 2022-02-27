Euphoria star Dominic Fike sent “Tomdaya” fans hearts’ racing when he confirmed costar Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 25, Dominic, 26, was asked whether if Tom, 25, would appear on the Euphoria season 2 finale.

“I knew I was gonna hear Tom’s name,” the HBO star said. “Well, I can tell you is that Tom is surprisingly a nice guy for being Spider-Man. You know, because you assume, as Spider-Man, you can do whatever you want. You can walk into any room and point at someone’s girlfriend, you know what I mean? He doesn’t do that, he points at his girlfriend and kisses her on the mouth.”

The “3 Nights” singer then sent the audience into cheers when he called their relationship “sweet.”

The news came just two days ahead of Euphoria’s season 2 finale episode, which airs on HBO on Sunday, February 27 at 9 p.m. EST. And there has been ongoing speculation over a cameo from Tom since December 2021, when he mentioned he wanted to “be in Euphoria” in an interview with IMDb.

During the interview, Zendaya even said the show “should have tried to, like, Easter-egg [Tom] in there.” However, it’s unclear whether the Marvel superhero will make a guest appearance.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tom and Zendaya first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when their first film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, premiered in July of that year. While the two kept things friendly in the public eye, they unintentionally confirmed their romance four years later when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles in July 2021.

That November, the Cherry actor explained why they had initially wanted to keep things on the down-low in an interview with GQ. He mentioned the two of them felt “robbed of [their] privacy” after photos of their summer makeout session surfaced online.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom admitted.

The Impossible actor then added that he and the Disney Channel alum would “talk about what [our relationship] is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Despite Tom’s revelations, the couple still posted pictures of each other on Instagram. Tom was the first to do so in October 2021 when he shared a photo of him and Zendaya, seemingly taken on the set of one of the Spider-Man films, to his account and called her “My MJ” in his caption. The Dune actress followed suit two months later, calling Tom “My Spider-Man” in a December 2021 Instagram carousel post ahead of the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

By January 2022, the duo were seen spending time together in Tom’s native London and on multiple dates in the U.S. the following month. From a dinner at restaurant Mamo in Soho, New York, to a Rangers game date with Hunter Schafer and Tom’s brother Harry Holland, the pair seem to be head over heels in love.

Even while Tom was traveling the world to promote his action flick Uncharted, he returned to visit his girlfriend several times. On February 23, they were spotted in an Instagram photo with Antica Pesa restaurant owner Francesco Panella in Rome, Italy, who thanked Tom for “coming back again” for a “surprise night with @zendaya and friends.”