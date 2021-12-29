Spider-Man actorTom Holland may be the most famous face in the Holland family, but he has three wonderful siblings: Harry, Paddy and Sam Holland.

This band of brothers were raised by two parents, who were also involved in the arts. Their mother, Nicola Holland, is an established photographer with her own business, while their dad, Dominic Holland, is an English comedian and author.

When it comes to their sons, Nicola and Dominic seem proud of their accomplishments. The stand-up comedian even included Tom in his Edinburgh fringe comedy show, according to Dominic’s 2017 interview with The Guardian. The father of four joked about how his personal success was surpassed by his son’s Marvel Cinematic Universe smash hit.

Aside from Tom, the other Holland men are accomplished actors.

Keep reading to find out more about Tom’s brothers.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Harry Holland

Born on February 14, 1999, Harry grew up alongside his big brother and even acted with him in a few movies. He landed a few minor roles alongside Tom, such as in Spider-Man: Far From Home and even had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately, Harry’s scene was deleted, which Tom revealed in an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on December 6, 2021.

“We cast Harry and he’s on set,” the Cherry leading man recalled. “I go up to the stunt coordinator and I’m like, ‘Please, just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down.’ Bless him, he’s doing a really good job … But the icing on the cake — and I don’t think he actually knows this — we saw the film the other day and they’ve cut the scene. It’s not in the film.”

Despite Harry’s scene removal, he has had several noteworthy appearances in previous films, including in The Impossible, in which his famous brother held a major role. Harry shared a throwback photo to his Instagram in September 2016 of him and his brothers on the set of the movie.

Aside from acting, Harry is also a director, as he wrote and directed the 2020 film Roses for Lily.

Sam Holland

Also born on February 14, 1999, Sam Holland is Harry’s twin and is an actor. He portrayed the role of Charlie in his twin’s film Roses for Lily, and appears to have a special someone in his life.

According to Sam’s Instagram, he has posted multiple photos of his apparent girlfriend, Clark Stewart, calling her his “other half” in July 2021.

Sam has also shown his pride for Tom. He attended his brother’s Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December, sharing a photo of himself, Tom and Harry laughing together on the red carpet via Instagram.

“Triple handsome,” Sam captioned his Instagram post that month. “So proud of @tomholland2013.”

Paddy Holland

As the youngest of the four Holland brothers, Patrick “Paddy” Holland was born on December 6, 2004.

Although he has starred alongside his older brothers in the short film Roses for Lily, he has also starred in the 2018 movie Holmes & Watson, credited as “Tough Kid,” per IMDb.

Aside from the movie business, Paddy dove into the TV world as well. He landed the role of Montgomery “Monty” Cuttermill, appearing in multiple episodes of the series Invasion throughout 2021.