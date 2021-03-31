Baring it all! Celebrities have mixed feelings about going nude for a role — some are all for it, while others instantly regret taking off their clothes on screen.

Sarah Jessica Parker, for example, has a no-nudity clause in her contracts, while Mandy Moore and Rebel Wilson have opened up about using body doubles for nude scenes. Other actors, including Emilia Clarke, Jessica Brown Findlay and Taylor Lautner have stripped down in the past, but now regret showing so much skin — and they’re not alone.

Over the years, Clarke has been vocal about the amount of nudity she did for the role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. She pointed out that her extensive sex scenes led to other showrunners and directors assuming she was fine with going naked.

“I’ve had fights on set before, where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans,’” Clarke said on a November 2019 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And I’m like, ‘F–k you.’”

Clarke praised her onscreen love interest, Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the drama, saying, “He took care of me. He really, really [cared] in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of,” she explained, noting she was a young actress when she was cast and didn’t know you could question the amount of nudity written into a scene.

She recalled Momoa asking, “Can we get her a f–king robe? Can we get her a goddamn robe? She’s shivering!” Eventually, she opted for a body double instead of doing the nude scenes herself.

Six months prior, the British actress revealed that she turned down Fifty Shades of Grey because she didn’t want to be naked throughout.

“The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in May 2019. “And it’s annoying as hell, and I’m sick and tired of it, because I did it for the character. I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake.”

Natalie Portman, on the other hand, said she doesn’t mind nudity, but now that those images can live on the Internet forever she won’t be stripping down again anytime soon.

“It really depressed me that half of every review on [Hotel Chevalier] was about the nudity,” she told WENN in January 2010. “It made me think I shouldn’t have done it.”

The Black Swan actress added: “I think [nudity] is beautiful in films, and sex is such a big part of life. My issue is that I feel it takes something away from what you’re doing when the focus is put on the wrong thing.”

