Joe Jonas, Henry Cavill, and More Stars Who Admitted to Getting Aroused During On-Screen Sex Scenes

It’s no secret that most celebrities hate sex scenes. From having to get into awkward poses (sometimes with costars they don’t get along with) to being naked in front of a whole crew of people, we honestly can’t say that we blame them. But what’s even worse? Accidentally getting aroused while shooting the scene. It might be more common than you’d think, despite the admittedly unsexy on-set situation.

The cringeworthy moment happened to both Joe Jonas and Henry Cavill, and miraculously, neither of them died from embarrassment. The Superman Returns star admitted to Men’s Fitness in 2015 that he once got aroused while shooting a scene in The Tudors.

“It’s only happened to me once, and it was very embarrassing,” he said. “A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts, and I hadn’t rearranged my — stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard.”

Talk about TMI! But he didn’t stop there. He continued to explain the aftermath of being in such an awkward situation. “I had to apologize profusely afterward,” he added. “It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner, is it? No, not acceptable.”

Of course, more often than not, it’s awkward. When Kate Winslet filmed The Mountain Between Us in 2017, she told E! News her friends were “so jealous” of her getting to film a steamy scene with Idris Elba. But even when you have to cozy up to one of the sexiest men in the world, things just aren’t comfortable.

“Those scenes are really awkward — it doesn’t matter which way you look at it,” she said, admitting she did whatever she had to to make things go as smoothly as possible.

“‘OK, everyone — this is how it’s going to be,'” she joked. Her taking control of the situation actually helped her costar. “It was weirder for me because I haven’t done too many love scenes,” he said.

Check out the gallery below to see other celebrities who’ve admitted to getting a little, ahem, excited during their sex scenes.