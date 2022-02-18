Cuties! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a date night with model Hunter Schafer and Harry Holland at a New York Rangers game.



The group appeared very attentive to the game between the Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, February 17, as the lovebirds even wore matching blue jerseys with the other’s name inscribed on each in red letters. Tom, 25, also kept a black jacket on through part of the game while Zendaya, 25, wore a plain cream-colored sweater. Hunter, 23, rocked a snazzy black leather jacket as she sat in the stands next to Zendaya while Tom’s brother Harry, 23, wore his own blue Rangers jersey and sat beside the Spider-Man lead actor.

Tom and Zendaya, dubbed “Tomdaya” by fans, have been seen out together in New York City on a slew of date nights, as Tom has been promoting his newest film Uncharted, which premieres on Friday, February 18. Although the Cherry actor traveled around the world in January for the film’s international premieres, he made time for his girlfriend upon returning to the U.S. this past week.

As the true fashion icon that she is, Zendaya has been rocking classy outfits for their sweet date nights. She wore a stunning navy blue long-sleeved, knee-length dress and black high heels after the pair were seen leaving a New York City hotel together on Wednesday, February 16. Tom, of course, looked dapper as ever, rocking a pale gray suit and simple black shoes.

The duo had sparked romance rumors in 2017 after they met one year prior to filming Spider-Man: Homecoming together. However, it wasn’t until July 2021 that they unintentionally confirmed their relationship, as they were photographed kissing in a car that month.

After the pictures surfaced online, Tom addressed the moment in an interview with GQ that November.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” the Impossible actor said at the time.

He also added he “respects [Zendaya] too much” to comment on their relationship without her by his side. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” Tom said. “This isn’t my story, it’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

However, the pair still showed each other some love on social media ever since Tom called the Disney Channel alum “My MJ” in October 2021. The nickname is based on Zendaya’s character Mary Jones “MJ” from Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise. Two months later, Zendaya called her boyfriend “My Spider-Man” in her own Instagram post ahead of the December premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.



Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Tom and Zendaya’s night out!