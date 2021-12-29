Tom Holland’s Dating Life Goes Back to His Adolescence: See His Relationships Before Zendaya

He doesn’t need Spidey senses when it comes to falling in love! Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Tom Holland is happier than ever with his girlfriend, Zendaya. However, he has been linked to a few women before, such as his childhood sweetheart Elle Lotherington, English actress Nadia Parkes and family friend Olivia Bolton.

Tom has put up a defensive front when it comes to publicly commenting on his romance with his Spider-Man costar. After denying relationship rumors in 2017, he and Zendaya were spotted sharing a kiss in a car in July 2021. As a result, multiple photos of the two flooded the internet as they seemingly confirmed their status.

However, the former Billy Elliot: The Musical star later commented on that moment, mentioning that he and Zendaya “felt robbed of our privacy.”

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Tom told GQ in an interview that was published on November 17, 2021. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

He then defended why he”s “always been really adamant” to keep his personal life “private.”

“I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Tom added. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without [Zendaya]. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Since the Cherry actor discussed how much he values privacy, fans noticed how he barely commented on any of his past relationships. When he was reportedly dating Nadia, Tom posted a photo of the Spanish Princess actress via Instagram, without tagging her or writing anything about their relationship.

In the July 2020 post, Nadia was seen wearing a mask, standing in front of a cloudy sky. Fans noted that she posted a few photos later that day, wearing the same outfit.

The former couple quarantined together in the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns at his home in London, according to the Daily Mail.

Tom and Nadia’s relationship appeared to fizzle out sometime in 2020, since he was seen with Zendaya in 2021. However, Tom hasn’t deleted that photo of Nadia from his Instagram, leading fans to scratch their heads.

“Why do you still keep her pic,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment, while others chimed in with similar questions. Nevertheless, some fans defended Tom.

“People can still break up and be friends yall,” one fan commented on the post. “I doubt Zendaya is worried about a picture from almost two years ago … Then everyone wonders why celebrities want to be so private with their relationships.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Tom Holland’s dating history.