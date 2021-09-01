It’s no surprise that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is the quintessential heartthrob nowadays — but is he single?

All signs point to the fact that Tom, 25, is dating his longtime Spider-Man costar Zendaya. In fact, the U.K. native shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her in September 2021 — and seemingly made their romance Instagram official in the process. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he captioned a cute mirror selfie she took of the pair while they were seemingly on set. “Gimme a call when [you’re] up xxx.”

Shortly after the post was made, Zendaya, 25, left him some love in the comments section. “Calling now,” she wrote while adding a red heart emoji.

It is unclear exactly when the dynamic duo started dating, but they were first romantically linked in 2017 after meeting on the set of their first Spidey film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2021, noting that the couple “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”

However, they have each sparked romance rumors with other people since then — so their exact relationship timeline is unclear. In 2019 and 2020, Tom was rumored to be dating family friend Olivia Bolton, while Zendaya sparked dating speculation with her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi around the same time.

Odette Martin/Shutterstock

Tom and Zendaya were photographed kissing in the Avengers actor’s car in July 2021, which appeared to confirm the longtime theory that they were dating. “They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a second source told the outlet last month. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

A third source gushed to the outlet the same month that the happy couple “challenge each other and balance each other out” — so it seems fans have a lot to look forward to when the duo embark on their upcoming press junket for No Way Home.