New couple alert? Euphoria costars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were spotted looking quite cozy in NYC on Saturday, February 1. “They were flirty and seemed like a couple,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style. “At one point, Zendaya put on Jacob’s New York Yankees hat backward.”

Despite playing foes on their HBO hit series, Zendaya, 23, and Jacob, 22, clearly have some chemistry off screen. “Jacob was trying something on that Zendaya also liked and she joked that she was just going to steal it from him anyway,” continues the onlooker. “I saw them together at Metropolis Vintage near Union Square, where they bought a bunch of stuff including a vintage Grateful Dead tee. They were both wearing match-y trench coats and took pics with fans.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While neither Jacob nor Zendaya has confirmed the nature of their relationship, during a November 2019 with GQ Australia, the Mortuary Collection actor had nothing but high praise for the former Disney Channel star. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he told the publication.

“But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with,” Jacob continued. “Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop.”

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Prior to sparking romance rumors with Zendaya, Jacob famously dated The Act’s Joey King. Before calling it quits, the former flames costarred in Netflix’s 2018 original movie The Kissing Booth. A sequel to the teen romance is slated to be released in 2020 and according to Joey, there was no tension with Jacob on set.

“It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time,” the Summer 03 actress told podcaster Lauren Elizabeth. “Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor. I grew as a person on this.”

With no ex drama, it looks like Jacob and Zendaya are free and clear to enjoy their blossoming romance.