The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye.

Since they’re usually quiet about their connection, it’s sometimes difficult for fans to ascertain whether they’re still an item.

Keep reading to get a full update on Tom and Zendaya’s relationship.

Tom and Zendaya Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

After Tom had already shared a few adoring posts of the Disney Channel alum, Zendaya eventually included him on her Instagram feed ahead of the premiere of their film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” she captioned an affectionate Instagram post, which included a photo of Tom on the set of their film in addition to a photo of him as a child wearing a Spider-Man costume. “Some things never change and good thing.”

Only one month later, the Euphoria actress reacted to Tom’s Instagram post in January 2022, which featured his photos from a Prada brand campaign.

“Undress with @prada,” the Cherry star captioned his Instagram carousel post, to which Zendaya commented with several heart eye emoji.

J Whilden/Columbia/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tom Holland Has Spoken About Their Relationship

Aside from the Impossible actor’s Instagram posts about his girlfriend, Tom has touched on the subject in response to when photos of them kissing in July 2021 surfaced online.

In a November 2021 interview with GQ, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star revealed he and Zendaya felt “robbed of our privacy” upon seeing the pictures of them sharing a moment circulated online.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said.

Tom then explained that the situation wasn’t “about not being ready [to share their romance publicly] — it’s just that we don’t want to [talk about it],” he added in the interview.

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he added. “You know, I respect her too much to say. … This isn’t my story, it’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Tom Holland Has Visited the ‘Euphoria’ Set Multiple Times

In a December 2021 interview with IMDb, the superhero claimed he had visited the set of the HBO show “at least 30 times.”

Zendaya pointed out that the show “should have tried to, like, Easter-egg [Tom] in there” in the same interview, to which her boyfriend then responded, “I want to be in Euphoria!”

Fans of the couple even buzzed about a photo that Euphoria actor Siyon Foster uploaded to Instagram in January 2022, which included on image of what appeared to be Tom wearing a mask and holding up the “peace” sign behind Zendaya.