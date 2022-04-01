Lord, have mercy! Chloe Bailey is killing it in both the music and fashion departments.

For years, the Grown-ish star was only spoken about alongside her sister Halle Bailey (which isn’t a bad thing), but now, she’s come into her own. Chloe’s debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” which was released in September 2021, proved that she’s here to stay — and will be making a name for herself in some pretty epic outfits.

“If I had to choose just one word to describe this era of my life, it would be ‘complicated,’” she explained to R29Unbothered in November 2021. “Some of the challenges that I’m navigating that no one really sees is that I’m still battling anxiety and I think I have imposter syndrome, because no matter what I do, I feel like it’s never good enough.”

The songstress went on to say that when she experiences “the slightest struggle,” she has a tendency to “beat myself up.” But that being said, Chloe has loved the experience of finding herself through music.

“When I make music, I get out of my head and I stop overthinking and that’s when I feel great,” the Georgia native explained to the site. “It’s like I’m finding myself through the music, as I’m creating it.”

Chloe has also opened up about embracing her sexy side in both song and dress.

“When I hear the word ‘sexy,’ when I want to be sexy, when I want to feel sexy, I don’t really think of that as a bad thing. I don’t think of it as being promiscuous. That’s just being confident,” she told In the Know for her January 2022 digital cover. “A man can sit up there with his shirt off, ripped, and, like, flex his pecs and all that s–t. That’s sexy. But he doesn’t get ridiculed for doing that. It’s when a woman pokes her ass out, when she poses a certain way so her hip curves more, or when she puckers her lips and has her boobs perched up in her bra, that’s when it’s a problem. You know?”

She went on to say, “No matter if you have a slim figure or if you have a more curvy figure, you shouldn’t dim your light, period,” telling fans to “have fun and be free.”

Even though the Chloe X Halle musician sometimes struggles with insecurities, she feels most at home “on the stage.” She told In the Know, “The music fills me up, but also seeing these beautiful, bright souls liking and being around me That’s what also fills me up. It’s like, ‘OK, I’m doing something right.’ It’s a reminder to myself that this is all bigger than me.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Chloe’s sexiest fashion moments over the years.