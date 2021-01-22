She’s playing the field! Chloe X Halle star Chloe Bailey is going viral with her sexy version of the Buss It challenge on TikTok — and the steamy video has fans abuzz about her love life. At the moment, the singer, who is part of a musical twosome with sister Halle Bailey, is seemingly single.

However, prior to kicking it solo, Chloe, 22, was rumored to be dating Diggy Simmons, her costar on the Freeform series Grown-ish.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The castmates sparked romance rumors in August 2019. They were photographed hanging out at a Dave and Buster’s and were even seen kissing during the date night outing. Despite the buzz they created with the sighting — fans of the hit comedy were excited to see the pair, who play a couple on-screen, building a bond IRL — neither Chloe nor Diggy, 25, acknowledged their relationship status.

The costars’ rumored coupling continued to make headlines when Chloe and her sibling, 20, released their second studio album, Ungodly Hour, in June 2020. Fans speculated the record’s seventh track, “Busy Boy,” alluded to Chloe and Diggy’s relationship. The lyrics imply Rev Run‘s son may have gotten another woman pregnant during their relationship. On Ungodly Hour‘s fourth song, “Do It,” there is also a lyric that states “no drama, no baby mamas.”

Fans also uncovered lyrics from one of Diggy’s 2018 songs “Momma Love,” in which he raps about being told he will be a father. He also references a “fake abortion” on the track.

During a June 2020 Instagram Live broadcast, Chloe and Halle both confirmed they were single, despite clearly referencing relationships with men on their album.

Chloe also confirmed their lyrics were inspired by real life. “What I love about creating music is that we can put our experiences in the music and that’s how we share our personal life and it’s fun because that’s how our fans can kind of see what we’ve been dealing with,” she said during the Instagram chat.

Halle added, “Well, a lot of the themes — or half of them are about being in love and being happy with that. And half of them are about what happens after the love, after your heart is broken. So some of our experiences were inspired by what had happened to us. So talking about ‘If you break my heart. I will do this to you. Just letting you know.’”