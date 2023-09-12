If you’re a huge Disney fan, you may have been filled with excitement when Halle Bailey was cast for the live-action film The Little Mermaid. The film idebuted in theaters in May 2023 and became the most-streamed premiere movie on Disney+ four months later. That being said, the “Do It” singer is a triple threat who can act, sing and dance her butt off!

What Is Halle Bailey’s Net Worth?

The Atlanta, Georgia, native is worth an estimated $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Halley Bailey Start Her Career?

Halle rose to fame with her sister, Chloe Bailey. Together, they make up R&B duo Chloe X Halle, who were discovered by none other than Beyoncé. The Grammy Award record-breaker shared their cover of her song “Pretty Hurts” on social media in 2014. The following year, Queen B decided to sign the siblings to her record label, Parkwood Entertainment. Since then, the sisters, who are two years apart, have collaborated on projects with Beyoncé. They made a cameo on Bey’s “All Night” music video and supported her on her world tour. They’ve reached success on their own, and even got nominated for two Grammys in 2019.

What Movies and Shows Has Halle Bailey Starred in?

Halle and Chloe both starred in Freeform’s Black-ish’s spinoff Grown-ish. The sisters became series regulars in season 2. Though they’re not twins in real life, they do play them in the show. They portray Jazlyn and Skylar Foster — a pair of college students.

Besides playing the iconic role of Ariel, Halle is gaining lots of attention because she’s the second black actress to star as a Disney princess in a live-action film. The first black Disney princess to grace the big screen was Brandy in the 1997 film Cinderella. The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana was the second in 2009, however, it’s an animated movie.

Who Is Halle Bailey Dating?

The Color Purple actress is currently dating boyfriend DDG. While the two are seemingly enjoying a sweet romance, his ex-girlfriend Rubi shared a cryptic post via Twitter, which fans took as a call-out to the couple.

“Having [your] bitch wear my clothes is crazy,” Rubi tweeted in February 2023. Shortly beforehand, Halle shared a photo via her Instagram Stories of herself wearing a white graphic tee, which fans pointed out looked similar to a shirt that Rubi has shared in the past.

When Was Halle Bailey Cast in ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2023?

After news broke that Halle was cast as Ariel in 2019, she immediately took to Instagram to express how she feels. “[A] Dream come true,” she captioned an animated photo of a black Ariel. Rob Marshall, the director of the upcoming film, shared why Halle is perfect for the role.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” he said in a statement.

The film also stars Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula.