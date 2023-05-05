Zendaya and Tom Holland Rare Photos Together: See Pictures of the Cute Couple

It’s taken Zendaya and Tom Holland quite a while to become comfortable being seen as a couple in public, but 2023 has been their year of showing off their romance like never before.

Tom made an extremely rare appearance in Zendaya’s Instagram Stories when she showed off videos of the two attending an Usher concert in Las Vegas on April 27, 2023. She was seen singing along to his hit “Confessions Part II” while Tom stood next to her in a green hoodie.

“When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this … Childhood dream came true,” Zendaya wrote on the adorable video showing her boyfriend. They both got acknowledgement from Usher in a shout-out to his sold-out audience at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“Zendaya is in the house, ladies and gentlemen. Tom Holland is in the house, ladies and gentlemen,” Usher told the attendees, who gave the couple a big round of applause.

The pair had their biggest public date night yet at the Los Angeles Lakers versus Golden State Warriors NBA playoffs game two on May 4, 2023, at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Zendaya grew up in nearby Oakland and is a member of Dub Nation.

The couple blended in with other fans in the stands as Tom wore a gray hoodie and the Euphoria star rocked a white T-shirt, black Warriors baseball cap and gold rimmed glasses. When the live TV telecast showed Zendaya in the stands and put her on screen, she pointed to the team’s logo and made a cheering expression.

Tom and Zendaya first sparked dating rumors after they grew close while filming 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. By the time the sequel came out in 2019, the chemistry between the two was undeniable in their red carpet appearances and photo calls.

In July 2021, they were photographed passionately kissing in his car after visiting Zendaya’s mom’s house in Los Angeles. Tom made their relationship Instagram official on September 1, 2021, when he shared a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie of the couple while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom called his girlfriend, “My MJ,” in the caption and wished her “the happiest of birthdays.”

Throughout 2022, Tom and Zendaya were photographed on date nights, museum visits and trips to the theater, often holding hands. While public sightings of the couple remain rare, the lovebirds seem to be more open than ever with their relationship.

Scroll down to see photos of Tom and Zendaya’s rare outings.