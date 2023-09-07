Wedding bells are ringing! Charlie Puth announced in September 2023 that he and girlfriend Brooke Sansone are engaged. Though the musician has been with Brooke for some time now, they’ve kept their love life mostly private, with Charlie sharing little tidbits about her throughout their romance.

Who Is Charlie Puth’s Fiancée Brooke Sansone?

Brooke works as a digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors, according to her LinkedIn profile. The New York-based company is a design consultancy firm “specializing in high end residential projects in NYC and Long Island,” as their page stages.

Brooke graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina with a degree in marketing in 2021. When she’s not working, she’s on tour with Charlie, as she’s documented on her Instagram account. She also appears to comanage another account called Thee Closet Next Door, which shares outfit concepts.

How Old Is Brooke Sansone?

Brooke is 24 years old in 2023, and her birthday is on April 17.

When Did Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Start Dating?

It’s not exactly clear when Charlie and Brooke began dating. However, Charlie revealed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in October 2022 that they grew up together. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he shared.

Charlie also told Howard that he was in love and that Brooke had “always been very, very nice to [him].”

“And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well,” he added.

Brooke Sansone/Instagram

The “Attention” singer made his relationship with Brooke Instagram official in December 2022, sharing a series of photo booth images from his 31st birthday celebration.

“Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.),” he wrote in the caption.

Charlie and Brooke then made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles in February 2023.

When Did Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Get Engaged?

Charlie took to Instagram on September 7, 2023, to reveal that he proposed to Brooke. He shared a photo of himself and Brooke taking a selfie together while enjoying some wine, with an engagement ring visible on her finger. The post also included a close-up of Brooke’s blinged-up hand reaching for a slice of pizza, as well as a photo of the couple biting into the slice, Lady and the Tramp-style.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” Charlie captioned the post. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”